625 Ridgemont Drive

Contemporary living in awesome neighborhood. Perfect room-mate floorplan/In-laws! Freshly updated, paint, carpet. Granite Counters EVERYWHERE, oil rubbed bronze door handles, to die for master bath, wrought iron spindles, oak staircase/hardwood floors, ceramic tile/travertine, Fireplaces in both Family room areas. Dimmer lighting. Oodles of storage. Friendly/social community. Olympic sized Jr. pool, baby pool, 4 tennis courts, park/playground. Summer swim team and Alta tennis teams. Fantastic Roswell location only 1.5 miles from 400. Walk to Big Creek Greenway