All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 625 Ridgemont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
625 Ridgemont Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

625 Ridgemont Drive

625 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

625 Ridgemont Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Contemporary living in awesome neighborhood. Perfect room-mate floorplan/In-laws! Freshly updated, paint, carpet. Granite Counters EVERYWHERE, oil rubbed bronze door handles, to die for master bath, wrought iron spindles, oak staircase/hardwood floors, ceramic tile/travertine, Fireplaces in both Family room areas. Dimmer lighting. Oodles of storage. Friendly/social community. Olympic sized Jr. pool, baby pool, 4 tennis courts, park/playground. Summer swim team and Alta tennis teams. Fantastic Roswell location only 1.5 miles from 400. Walk to Big Creek Greenway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
625 Ridgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 625 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 Ridgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 625 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
No, 625 Ridgemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 625 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 625 Ridgemont Drive has a pool.
Does 625 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Ridgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College