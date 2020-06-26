Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 600 GRIMES Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
600 GRIMES Place
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
600 GRIMES Place
600 Grimes Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
600 Grimes Place, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained duplex townhouse in fantastic Roswell location. Freshly painted interior, new plantation waterproof luxury vinyl plan flooring on main level and master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 GRIMES Place have any available units?
600 GRIMES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 600 GRIMES Place have?
Some of 600 GRIMES Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 600 GRIMES Place currently offering any rent specials?
600 GRIMES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 GRIMES Place pet-friendly?
No, 600 GRIMES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 600 GRIMES Place offer parking?
No, 600 GRIMES Place does not offer parking.
Does 600 GRIMES Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 GRIMES Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 GRIMES Place have a pool?
No, 600 GRIMES Place does not have a pool.
Does 600 GRIMES Place have accessible units?
No, 600 GRIMES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 600 GRIMES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 GRIMES Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076
Similar Pages
Roswell 1 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly Apartments
Roswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College