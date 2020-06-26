All apartments in Roswell
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

600 GRIMES Place

600 Grimes Place · No Longer Available
Location

600 Grimes Place, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained duplex townhouse in fantastic Roswell location. Freshly painted interior, new plantation waterproof luxury vinyl plan flooring on main level and master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 GRIMES Place have any available units?
600 GRIMES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 GRIMES Place have?
Some of 600 GRIMES Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 GRIMES Place currently offering any rent specials?
600 GRIMES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 GRIMES Place pet-friendly?
No, 600 GRIMES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 600 GRIMES Place offer parking?
No, 600 GRIMES Place does not offer parking.
Does 600 GRIMES Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 GRIMES Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 GRIMES Place have a pool?
No, 600 GRIMES Place does not have a pool.
Does 600 GRIMES Place have accessible units?
No, 600 GRIMES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 600 GRIMES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 GRIMES Place has units with dishwashers.
