555 Ramsdale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in Roswell! Great front porch perfect for morning coffee. Living room with brick fireplace and access to back deck. Gorgeous kitchen with breakfast nook! Large master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with deck is perfect for pets and entertaining guests. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.