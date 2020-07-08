All apartments in Roswell
555 Ramsdale Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:18 PM

555 Ramsdale Drive

555 Ramsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

555 Ramsdale Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in Roswell! Great front porch perfect for morning coffee. Living room with brick fireplace and access to back deck. Gorgeous kitchen with breakfast nook! Large master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with deck is perfect for pets and entertaining guests. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Ramsdale Drive have any available units?
555 Ramsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 555 Ramsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
555 Ramsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Ramsdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Ramsdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 555 Ramsdale Drive offer parking?
No, 555 Ramsdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 555 Ramsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Ramsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Ramsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 555 Ramsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 555 Ramsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 555 Ramsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Ramsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Ramsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Ramsdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Ramsdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

