540 Silver Pine Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom + 3 Bath Home Nestled on Private Lot. Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Large Stone Fireplace centered in the Living Room and accentuated by Vaulted Ceilings. Large Sliding Glass Doors bring the outdoors in, providing views of the private back yard and access to Expansive Back Deck, perfect for entertaining! Separate Formal Dining Room located between the Living Room and Kitchen. Newly RENOVATED Kitchen features NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STONE BACK-SPLASH, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Bedroom & Bath on Main Floor too. Upstairs, find 2 Bedrooms & Bath + the Master Suite features a Walk-In-Closet and Double Vanity with Granite Counters. 2 Car Garage + Basement is ideal for storage...or even a REC Room.



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.