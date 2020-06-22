All apartments in Roswell
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:58 AM

540 Silver Pine Trl

540 Silver Pine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

540 Silver Pine Trail, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom + 3 Bath Home Nestled on Private Lot. Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Large Stone Fireplace centered in the Living Room and accentuated by Vaulted Ceilings. Large Sliding Glass Doors bring the outdoors in, providing views of the private back yard and access to Expansive Back Deck, perfect for entertaining! Separate Formal Dining Room located between the Living Room and Kitchen. Newly RENOVATED Kitchen features NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STONE BACK-SPLASH, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Bedroom & Bath on Main Floor too. Upstairs, find 2 Bedrooms & Bath + the Master Suite features a Walk-In-Closet and Double Vanity with Granite Counters. 2 Car Garage + Basement is ideal for storage...or even a REC Room.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Silver Pine Trl have any available units?
540 Silver Pine Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 Silver Pine Trl have?
Some of 540 Silver Pine Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Silver Pine Trl currently offering any rent specials?
540 Silver Pine Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Silver Pine Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Silver Pine Trl is pet friendly.
Does 540 Silver Pine Trl offer parking?
Yes, 540 Silver Pine Trl does offer parking.
Does 540 Silver Pine Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Silver Pine Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Silver Pine Trl have a pool?
No, 540 Silver Pine Trl does not have a pool.
Does 540 Silver Pine Trl have accessible units?
No, 540 Silver Pine Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Silver Pine Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Silver Pine Trl has units with dishwashers.
