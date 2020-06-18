All apartments in Roswell
500 River Bluff Parkway
Location

500 River Bluff Parkway, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. Get Your Application Fees Credited Back! This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.nThe kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. NOTE: The resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 River Bluff Parkway have any available units?
500 River Bluff Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 500 River Bluff Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
500 River Bluff Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 River Bluff Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 River Bluff Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 500 River Bluff Parkway offer parking?
No, 500 River Bluff Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 500 River Bluff Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 River Bluff Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 River Bluff Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 500 River Bluff Parkway has a pool.
Does 500 River Bluff Parkway have accessible units?
No, 500 River Bluff Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 500 River Bluff Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 River Bluff Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 River Bluff Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 River Bluff Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
