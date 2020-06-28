485 Water Shadow Lane

Amenities
Stunning 6 bdrm, 5 1/2 bath lake front home. Spacious kitchen updated w/ granite & stainless steel appliances. Keeping room features beautiful stacked stone fireplace & vaulted ceilings. 2 story great room w/ large picture windows featuring serene lake views. Master suite has great views of lake, fireplace, updated master bath w/ double vanities, large shower & walk in closets. Large secondary bedrooms. Basement has lake views, kitchen, full bath, plenty of room for storage. Huge deck & partially fenced yard. Recently painted & replaced carpets. Swim/tennis community.