Roswell, GA
485 Water Shadow Lane
485 Water Shadow Lane

485 Water Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

485 Water Shadow Lane, Roswell, GA 30022
Nesbit Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Stunning 6 bdrm, 5 1/2 bath lake front home. Spacious kitchen updated w/ granite & stainless steel appliances. Keeping room features beautiful stacked stone fireplace & vaulted ceilings. 2 story great room w/ large picture windows featuring serene lake views. Master suite has great views of lake, fireplace, updated master bath w/ double vanities, large shower & walk in closets. Large secondary bedrooms. Basement has lake views, kitchen, full bath, plenty of room for storage. Huge deck & partially fenced yard. Recently painted & replaced carpets. Swim/tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Water Shadow Lane have any available units?
485 Water Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 485 Water Shadow Lane have?
Some of 485 Water Shadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Water Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
485 Water Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Water Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 485 Water Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 485 Water Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 485 Water Shadow Lane offers parking.
Does 485 Water Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 Water Shadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Water Shadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 485 Water Shadow Lane has a pool.
Does 485 Water Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 485 Water Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Water Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Water Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
