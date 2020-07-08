460 Barrington Drive West

Amenities
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,100 sq ft, 2 story home in Roswell! Great living room with stone fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and SS appliances. Grand master suite with 2 closets and attached bathroom with 2 separate vanities. Spacious backyard with patio area, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.