460 Barrington Drive West

Location

460 Barrington Drive West, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,100 sq ft, 2 story home in Roswell! Great living room with stone fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and SS appliances. Grand master suite with 2 closets and attached bathroom with 2 separate vanities. Spacious backyard with patio area, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Barrington Drive West have any available units?
460 Barrington Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Barrington Drive West have?
Some of 460 Barrington Drive West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Barrington Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
460 Barrington Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Barrington Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Barrington Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 460 Barrington Drive West offer parking?
No, 460 Barrington Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 460 Barrington Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Barrington Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Barrington Drive West have a pool?
No, 460 Barrington Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 460 Barrington Drive West have accessible units?
No, 460 Barrington Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Barrington Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Barrington Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.

