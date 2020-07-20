Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
416 Chattahoochee St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
416 Chattahoochee St
416 Chattahoochee Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
416 Chattahoochee Street, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Roswel Historic District
hardwood floors, on 3 wooded acres
Walk to Square,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 Chattahoochee St have any available units?
416 Chattahoochee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
Is 416 Chattahoochee St currently offering any rent specials?
416 Chattahoochee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Chattahoochee St pet-friendly?
No, 416 Chattahoochee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 416 Chattahoochee St offer parking?
No, 416 Chattahoochee St does not offer parking.
Does 416 Chattahoochee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Chattahoochee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Chattahoochee St have a pool?
No, 416 Chattahoochee St does not have a pool.
Does 416 Chattahoochee St have accessible units?
No, 416 Chattahoochee St does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Chattahoochee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Chattahoochee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Chattahoochee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Chattahoochee St does not have units with air conditioning.
