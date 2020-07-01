Rent Calculator
Roswell, GA
/
4005 VICKERY Glen
Last updated January 16 2020 at 10:48 AM
4005 VICKERY Glen
4005 Vickery Gln
No Longer Available
Location
4005 Vickery Gln, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
No Pets, No Smoking, Outdoor furniture will be included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4005 VICKERY Glen have any available units?
4005 VICKERY Glen doesn't have any available units at this time.
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4005 VICKERY Glen have?
Some of 4005 VICKERY Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4005 VICKERY Glen currently offering any rent specials?
4005 VICKERY Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 VICKERY Glen pet-friendly?
No, 4005 VICKERY Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 4005 VICKERY Glen offer parking?
No, 4005 VICKERY Glen does not offer parking.
Does 4005 VICKERY Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 VICKERY Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 VICKERY Glen have a pool?
No, 4005 VICKERY Glen does not have a pool.
Does 4005 VICKERY Glen have accessible units?
No, 4005 VICKERY Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 VICKERY Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 VICKERY Glen has units with dishwashers.
