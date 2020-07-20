All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF

330-9 Village Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

330-9 Village Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great potential to own a piece of land on the north end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF have any available units?
330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF currently offering any rent specials?
330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF pet-friendly?
No, 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF offer parking?
No, 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF does not offer parking.
Does 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF have a pool?
No, 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF does not have a pool.
Does 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF have accessible units?
No, 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF does not have accessible units.
Does 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF have units with dishwashers?
No, 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF have units with air conditioning?
No, 330-9 VILLAGE BLUFF does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell Luxury Places
Roswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Horseshoe Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College