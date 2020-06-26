Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 295 W Crossville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
295 W Crossville Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
295 W Crossville Road
295 West Crossville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
295 West Crossville Road, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
1088 Sq Ft well maintained office space in a perfect location.
3 Offices-Reception Area-Private Bathroom-Kitchenette
Ready to Move-in. Fresh paint and Clean Carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 295 W Crossville Road have any available units?
295 W Crossville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
Is 295 W Crossville Road currently offering any rent specials?
295 W Crossville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 W Crossville Road pet-friendly?
No, 295 W Crossville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 295 W Crossville Road offer parking?
Yes, 295 W Crossville Road offers parking.
Does 295 W Crossville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 W Crossville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 W Crossville Road have a pool?
No, 295 W Crossville Road does not have a pool.
Does 295 W Crossville Road have accessible units?
No, 295 W Crossville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 295 W Crossville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 W Crossville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 W Crossville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 W Crossville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076
Similar Pages
Roswell 1 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly Apartments
Roswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College