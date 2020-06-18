Rent Calculator
Roswell, GA
/
28 LOCHURST LANE,
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
28 LOCHURST LANE,
28 Lochurst Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
28 Lochurst Ln, Roswell, GA 30076
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ROSWELL, CLOSE TO AVALON, ALPHARETTA DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 211388
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211388
Property Id 211388
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5496176)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28 LOCHURST LANE, have any available units?
28 LOCHURST LANE, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 28 LOCHURST LANE, have?
Some of 28 LOCHURST LANE,'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 28 LOCHURST LANE, currently offering any rent specials?
28 LOCHURST LANE, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 LOCHURST LANE, pet-friendly?
No, 28 LOCHURST LANE, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 28 LOCHURST LANE, offer parking?
No, 28 LOCHURST LANE, does not offer parking.
Does 28 LOCHURST LANE, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 LOCHURST LANE, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 LOCHURST LANE, have a pool?
No, 28 LOCHURST LANE, does not have a pool.
Does 28 LOCHURST LANE, have accessible units?
No, 28 LOCHURST LANE, does not have accessible units.
Does 28 LOCHURST LANE, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 LOCHURST LANE, has units with dishwashers.
