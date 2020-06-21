275 wilde green Drive

Amenities
Beautiful House in a popular community. TERRIFFIC FLOORPLAN ON A GREAT LOT. TOP NOTCH SCHOOLS. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPL. OVERSIZED MASTER WITH SITTING AREA . ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH MEDIA ROOM. BEAUTIFUL LEVELED FENCED YARD. Edenwilde amenities include a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children's splash pool, six lighted tennis courts, a two-acre lake with fishing dock, playground, basketball court, and clubhouse. Edenwilde is located in the AWARD WINNING MILTON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT!