Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:29 PM

275 wilde green Drive

275 Wilde Green Drive · (404) 702-1879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Wilde Green Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful House in a popular community. TERRIFFIC FLOORPLAN ON A GREAT LOT. TOP NOTCH SCHOOLS. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPL. OVERSIZED MASTER WITH SITTING AREA . ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH MEDIA ROOM. BEAUTIFUL LEVELED FENCED YARD. Edenwilde amenities include a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children's splash pool, six lighted tennis courts, a two-acre lake with fishing dock, playground, basketball court, and clubhouse. Edenwilde is located in the AWARD WINNING MILTON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 wilde green Drive have any available units?
275 wilde green Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 wilde green Drive have?
Some of 275 wilde green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 wilde green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
275 wilde green Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 wilde green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 275 wilde green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 275 wilde green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 275 wilde green Drive does offer parking.
Does 275 wilde green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 wilde green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 wilde green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 275 wilde green Drive has a pool.
Does 275 wilde green Drive have accessible units?
No, 275 wilde green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 275 wilde green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 wilde green Drive has units with dishwashers.
