Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:35 AM

2650 Holcomb Bridge Road

2650 Holcomb Bridge Rd · (678) 666-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
OUTSTANDING LOCATION,4 SPACIOUS OFFICES, OPEN RECEPTION AREA WITH HIGH CEILINGS,UPSCALE INTERIOR FINISHES,KITCHEN, BATHROOM,BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING, HUGE TRAFFIC COUNT, GREAT FRONT BUILDING VISABILITY AND ACCESS TO HOLCOMB BRIDGE ROAD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road have any available units?
2650 Holcomb Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Holcomb Bridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road does offer parking.
Does 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
