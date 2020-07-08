All apartments in Roswell
Last updated January 9 2020

255 Park Bridge Lane

255 Park Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

255 Park Bridge Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible location in historic Roswell! Go through backyard and walk to all the shopping and restaurants off Canton St! You will also be just around the corner from the City Park.

*3 bed 2.5 bath house on a large cul-de-sac lot
*Community offers access bridge to City Park
*2 car garage with automatic openers
*Freshly painted
*Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout main
*Newer carpet upstairs professionally cleaned
*Enjoy time in the family room around the new gas log fireplace
*Kitchen opens to dining room and both have views of the expansive
backyard
*Stainless steel appliances in kitchen
*Laundry located downstairs. Washer and dryer included!
*Master features walk-in closet.
*Master bath features double vanities, shower/tub combo, and tile floors
*2 secondary bedrooms both offer walk-in closets
*Hall bath features double vanities, shower/tub combo, and tile floors
*HUGE fenced in backyard offers so much space for play time and
entertaining
*Security system available, all you need to do is activate
*Want maintenance free living? Owner will service fireplace once a year,
clean gutters twice a year!
*Professional landscaping can be included for an additional $100 rent

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Park Bridge Lane have any available units?
255 Park Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Park Bridge Lane have?
Some of 255 Park Bridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Park Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
255 Park Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Park Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Park Bridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 255 Park Bridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 255 Park Bridge Lane offers parking.
Does 255 Park Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Park Bridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Park Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 255 Park Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 255 Park Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 255 Park Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Park Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Park Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

