255 Park Bridge Lane

Incredible location in historic Roswell! Go through backyard and walk to all the shopping and restaurants off Canton St! You will also be just around the corner from the City Park.



*3 bed 2.5 bath house on a large cul-de-sac lot

*Community offers access bridge to City Park

*2 car garage with automatic openers

*Freshly painted

*Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout main

*Newer carpet upstairs professionally cleaned

*Enjoy time in the family room around the new gas log fireplace

*Kitchen opens to dining room and both have views of the expansive

backyard

*Stainless steel appliances in kitchen

*Laundry located downstairs. Washer and dryer included!

*Master features walk-in closet.

*Master bath features double vanities, shower/tub combo, and tile floors

*2 secondary bedrooms both offer walk-in closets

*Hall bath features double vanities, shower/tub combo, and tile floors

*HUGE fenced in backyard offers so much space for play time and

entertaining

*Security system available, all you need to do is activate

*Want maintenance free living? Owner will service fireplace once a year,

clean gutters twice a year!

*Professional landscaping can be included for an additional $100 rent



**Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)