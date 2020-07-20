Rent Calculator
250 Sheringham Dr
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
250 Sheringham Dr
250 Sheringham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
250 Sheringham Drive, Roswell, GA 30076
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood floors, fenced yard, lower level with large den with fireplace, 2 bedrooms, partial 2nd kitchen, great value in good school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 250 Sheringham Dr have any available units?
250 Sheringham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 250 Sheringham Dr have?
Some of 250 Sheringham Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 250 Sheringham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
250 Sheringham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Sheringham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 250 Sheringham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 250 Sheringham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 250 Sheringham Dr offers parking.
Does 250 Sheringham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Sheringham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Sheringham Dr have a pool?
No, 250 Sheringham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 250 Sheringham Dr have accessible units?
No, 250 Sheringham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Sheringham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Sheringham Dr has units with dishwashers.
