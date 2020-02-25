All apartments in Roswell
235 Windy Pines Trail

235 Windy Pines Trail · No Longer Available
Location

235 Windy Pines Trail, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
garage
Walk to Historic Canton Street with shops & restaurants! 3 beds, 2 baths in Historic Roswell. Home completely renovated - stainless Kitchen appliances, granite counters, updated lighting, brand new hardwood flooring and is freshly painted. Great deck for entertaining overlooks large, level, fenced yard with lovely firepit! Spacious Great Room w/fireplace, separate Dining Rm, 2 car garage & lots of closet space! Lease includes water, garbage, lawn maintenance & alarm system w/monthly monitoring. House is on quiet street. Great schools. No Pets. No Smoking. Vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Windy Pines Trail have any available units?
235 Windy Pines Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Windy Pines Trail have?
Some of 235 Windy Pines Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Windy Pines Trail currently offering any rent specials?
235 Windy Pines Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Windy Pines Trail pet-friendly?
No, 235 Windy Pines Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 235 Windy Pines Trail offer parking?
Yes, 235 Windy Pines Trail offers parking.
Does 235 Windy Pines Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Windy Pines Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Windy Pines Trail have a pool?
No, 235 Windy Pines Trail does not have a pool.
Does 235 Windy Pines Trail have accessible units?
No, 235 Windy Pines Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Windy Pines Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Windy Pines Trail has units with dishwashers.

