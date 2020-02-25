235 Windy Pines Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system fire pit parking garage

Walk to Historic Canton Street with shops & restaurants! 3 beds, 2 baths in Historic Roswell. Home completely renovated - stainless Kitchen appliances, granite counters, updated lighting, brand new hardwood flooring and is freshly painted. Great deck for entertaining overlooks large, level, fenced yard with lovely firepit! Spacious Great Room w/fireplace, separate Dining Rm, 2 car garage & lots of closet space! Lease includes water, garbage, lawn maintenance & alarm system w/monthly monitoring. House is on quiet street. Great schools. No Pets. No Smoking. Vacant.