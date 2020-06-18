All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 225 Quail Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
225 Quail Run
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:34 AM

225 Quail Run

225 Quail Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

225 Quail Run, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
LOCATION! * LOCATION! *CHARMING 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH FIRESIDE FAMILY ROOM AND OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR!* AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, TENNIS COURTS, 55 ACRE LAKE, WALKING TRAILS* RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, WATER AND POOL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Quail Run have any available units?
225 Quail Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Quail Run have?
Some of 225 Quail Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Quail Run currently offering any rent specials?
225 Quail Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Quail Run pet-friendly?
No, 225 Quail Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 225 Quail Run offer parking?
No, 225 Quail Run does not offer parking.
Does 225 Quail Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Quail Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Quail Run have a pool?
Yes, 225 Quail Run has a pool.
Does 225 Quail Run have accessible units?
No, 225 Quail Run does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Quail Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Quail Run has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College