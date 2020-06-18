225 Quail Run

LOCATION! * LOCATION! *CHARMING 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH FIRESIDE FAMILY ROOM AND OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR!* AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, TENNIS COURTS, 55 ACRE LAKE, WALKING TRAILS* RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, WATER AND POOL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
