All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 221 Chads Ford Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
221 Chads Ford Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Chads Ford Way

221 Chads Ford Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

221 Chads Ford Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/676537

Elicia | LEO (470) 869-3039

Beautiful townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious living room with hardwood floors. Property includes washer/dryer. Carport available around back. Quick access to 400 North/South.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Chads Ford Way have any available units?
221 Chads Ford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Chads Ford Way have?
Some of 221 Chads Ford Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Chads Ford Way currently offering any rent specials?
221 Chads Ford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Chads Ford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Chads Ford Way is pet friendly.
Does 221 Chads Ford Way offer parking?
Yes, 221 Chads Ford Way offers parking.
Does 221 Chads Ford Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Chads Ford Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Chads Ford Way have a pool?
No, 221 Chads Ford Way does not have a pool.
Does 221 Chads Ford Way have accessible units?
No, 221 Chads Ford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Chads Ford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Chads Ford Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College