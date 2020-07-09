SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: https://renter.rently.com/properties/676537
Elicia | LEO (470) 869-3039
Beautiful townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious living room with hardwood floors. Property includes washer/dryer. Carport available around back. Quick access to 400 North/South. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
221 Chads Ford Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
