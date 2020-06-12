All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 220 Park Bridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
220 Park Bridge Lane
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:18 AM

220 Park Bridge Lane

220 Park Bridge Lane · (678) 851-9970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 Park Bridge Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse Renovation walking distance to Canton St. Roswell. This home has everything you could dream of. Beautiful open floor plan w/ intimate dining room setting w/ fireplace, and eat in kitchen with pendant lighting over the breakfast bar, w/ white subway tile back-splash, solid surface counters, high end stainless appliances, stainless farm house sink and hardwood floors. Living boasts a beautiful stone fireplace with remote controlled lighting, vaulted wood slatted ceilings, distressed concrete flooring, and gorgeous lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Park Bridge Lane have any available units?
220 Park Bridge Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Park Bridge Lane have?
Some of 220 Park Bridge Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Park Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
220 Park Bridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Park Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 220 Park Bridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 220 Park Bridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 220 Park Bridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 220 Park Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Park Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Park Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 220 Park Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 220 Park Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 220 Park Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Park Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Park Bridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 220 Park Bridge Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity