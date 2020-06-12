220 Park Bridge Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse Renovation walking distance to Canton St. Roswell. This home has everything you could dream of. Beautiful open floor plan w/ intimate dining room setting w/ fireplace, and eat in kitchen with pendant lighting over the breakfast bar, w/ white subway tile back-splash, solid surface counters, high end stainless appliances, stainless farm house sink and hardwood floors. Living boasts a beautiful stone fireplace with remote controlled lighting, vaulted wood slatted ceilings, distressed concrete flooring, and gorgeous lighting.