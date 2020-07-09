210 Back Tee Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Open Floor Plan Contemporary Home located on Private Lot. Soaring Ceilings, Sky Lights, Waterfall Entry, New Hardwood floors & Electrical Fixtures. Double Pane windows. Kitchen Open to FR & wall of windows to natural back yard w/water feature. Granite Counters, Deep Cabinets, Eat-In Area, Family Room w/fireplace & bar. Private Dining Room w/Fireplace, Formal LR w/Fireplace-can be a main floor office. Oversized Master Bedroom, Large walk-in closet. Updated/upgraded master bath w/heated floor. Side entry garage, Parking Pad, New Driveway, Roof & AC. Move In ready!!!