All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 210 Back Tee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
210 Back Tee Court
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

210 Back Tee Court

210 Back Tee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Horseshoe Bend
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

210 Back Tee Court, Roswell, GA 30076
Horseshoe Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Open Floor Plan Contemporary Home located on Private Lot. Soaring Ceilings, Sky Lights, Waterfall Entry, New Hardwood floors & Electrical Fixtures. Double Pane windows. Kitchen Open to FR & wall of windows to natural back yard w/water feature. Granite Counters, Deep Cabinets, Eat-In Area, Family Room w/fireplace & bar. Private Dining Room w/Fireplace, Formal LR w/Fireplace-can be a main floor office. Oversized Master Bedroom, Large walk-in closet. Updated/upgraded master bath w/heated floor. Side entry garage, Parking Pad, New Driveway, Roof & AC. Move In ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Back Tee Court have any available units?
210 Back Tee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Back Tee Court have?
Some of 210 Back Tee Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Back Tee Court currently offering any rent specials?
210 Back Tee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Back Tee Court pet-friendly?
No, 210 Back Tee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 210 Back Tee Court offer parking?
Yes, 210 Back Tee Court offers parking.
Does 210 Back Tee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Back Tee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Back Tee Court have a pool?
No, 210 Back Tee Court does not have a pool.
Does 210 Back Tee Court have accessible units?
No, 210 Back Tee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Back Tee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Back Tee Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRoswell 2 Bedroom Apartments
Roswell 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRoswell Luxury Apartments
Roswell Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Horseshoe Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College