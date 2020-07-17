All apartments in Roswell
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

208 Warm Springs Circle

208 Warm Springs Circle · (678) 458-1634
Location

208 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 Warm Springs Circle · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
2BR/2BA condo in Roswell Springs - Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA condo, close to downtown Roswell and the Chattahoochee at Roswell Rd. Sustainable wood floors and fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen (SS appliances) and bathrooms, washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms, walk in master closet and open kitchen/living/dining room floor plan. Nest thermostat and electronic front door lock. Neat deck with storage closet. Close to community mail boxes and just a walk away from the community pool. Ready for immediate move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5860060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Warm Springs Circle have any available units?
208 Warm Springs Circle has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Warm Springs Circle have?
Some of 208 Warm Springs Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Warm Springs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
208 Warm Springs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Warm Springs Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Warm Springs Circle is pet friendly.
Does 208 Warm Springs Circle offer parking?
No, 208 Warm Springs Circle does not offer parking.
Does 208 Warm Springs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Warm Springs Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Warm Springs Circle have a pool?
Yes, 208 Warm Springs Circle has a pool.
Does 208 Warm Springs Circle have accessible units?
No, 208 Warm Springs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Warm Springs Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Warm Springs Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
