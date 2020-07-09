2032 Heathermere Way

Amenities

Beautiful brick 3BR/3.5BA townhome in gated community close to downtown Roswell, GA 400, Northpoint Mall and Avalon! Neighborhood features gardens, pool, two gates to access community, and lighted sidewalks. Hardwood floors on main level, stainless appliances, and neutral painted interior. Open floor plan with granite kitchen counter tops, formal dining room and terrace level bedroom. Laundry upstairs. $200 Admin fee due at move-in. Call 770-663-4260 x 104 to schedule showing.