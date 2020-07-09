All apartments in Roswell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2032 Heathermere Way

2032 Heathermere Way · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Heathermere Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1cacc8a011 ----
Beautiful brick 3BR/3.5BA townhome in gated community close to downtown Roswell, GA 400, Northpoint Mall and Avalon! Neighborhood features gardens, pool, two gates to access community, and lighted sidewalks. Hardwood floors on main level, stainless appliances, and neutral painted interior. Open floor plan with granite kitchen counter tops, formal dining room and terrace level bedroom. Laundry upstairs. $200 Admin fee due at move-in. Call 770-663-4260 x 104 to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Heathermere Way have any available units?
2032 Heathermere Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Heathermere Way have?
Some of 2032 Heathermere Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Heathermere Way currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Heathermere Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Heathermere Way pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Heathermere Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 2032 Heathermere Way offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Heathermere Way offers parking.
Does 2032 Heathermere Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Heathermere Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Heathermere Way have a pool?
Yes, 2032 Heathermere Way has a pool.
Does 2032 Heathermere Way have accessible units?
No, 2032 Heathermere Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Heathermere Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 Heathermere Way does not have units with dishwashers.

