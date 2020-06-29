Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
202 Opal Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Location
202 Opal Drive, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location, Just remodeled.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Opal Drive have any available units?
202 Opal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 202 Opal Drive have?
Some of 202 Opal Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 Opal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Opal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Opal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Opal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 202 Opal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 202 Opal Drive offers parking.
Does 202 Opal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Opal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Opal Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Opal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Opal Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Opal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Opal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Opal Drive has units with dishwashers.
