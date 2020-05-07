All apartments in Roswell
2012 Towneship Trail.
2012 Towneship Trail

2012 Towneship Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Towneship Trl, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6632507 to view more pictures of this property. This beautiful modern townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with an open dining area and spacious family room. Hardwood throughout the main level. Second floor of the home boasts two spacious guest suites with huge walk in closets. Luxury master suite and bath. Complete with a nice & level backyard with a screened in porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2012 Towneship Trail have any available units?
2012 Towneship Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Towneship Trail have?
Some of 2012 Towneship Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Towneship Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Towneship Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Towneship Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Towneship Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 2012 Towneship Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Towneship Trail offers parking.
Does 2012 Towneship Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Towneship Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Towneship Trail have a pool?
No, 2012 Towneship Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Towneship Trail have accessible units?
No, 2012 Towneship Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Towneship Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Towneship Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

