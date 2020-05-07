2012 Towneship Trail.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6632507 to view more pictures of this property. This beautiful modern townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with an open dining area and spacious family room. Hardwood throughout the main level. Second floor of the home boasts two spacious guest suites with huge walk in closets. Luxury master suite and bath. Complete with a nice & level backyard with a screened in porch.