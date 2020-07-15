All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 200 Parkmont Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
200 Parkmont Court
Last updated September 1 2019 at 1:10 AM

200 Parkmont Court

200 Parkmont Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 Parkmont Court, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Parkmont Court have any available units?
200 Parkmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 200 Parkmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Parkmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Parkmont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Parkmont Court is pet friendly.
Does 200 Parkmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 200 Parkmont Court offers parking.
Does 200 Parkmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Parkmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Parkmont Court have a pool?
Yes, 200 Parkmont Court has a pool.
Does 200 Parkmont Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Parkmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Parkmont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Parkmont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Parkmont Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Parkmont Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRoswell 2 Bedroom Apartments
Roswell 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRoswell Luxury Apartments
Roswell Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Horseshoe Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College