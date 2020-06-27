Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
195 Holcomb Ferry Rd
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:09 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
195 Holcomb Ferry Rd
195 Holcomb Ferry Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
195 Holcomb Ferry Road, Roswell, GA 30076
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 15th
Shane| LEO
678-685-9932
404-271-2722 Ext 102
Charming Roswell area townhouse. New thermal windows, spacious living room w/ fireplace, newer flooring & carpeting. Freshly painted and kitchen appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd have any available units?
195 Holcomb Ferry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd have?
Some of 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
195 Holcomb Ferry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd offers parking.
Does 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd has a pool.
Does 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd have accessible units?
No, 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Holcomb Ferry Rd has units with dishwashers.
