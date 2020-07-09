All apartments in Roswell
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1715 Settindown Dr

1715 Settindown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Settindown Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Recently renovated, STUNNING home in sought out subdivision of FoxHall. MUST SEE, 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms, fully finished basement! Spacious kitchen offering Brand NEW appliances, granite countertops, overlooking breakfast room. Large master suite w/ a fireplace and a personal deck. Master bathroom with jacuzzi tub, separate shower. Secondary bedrooms with bathrooms, one with a deck as well! Perfect entertaining space in basement featuring a bar, living room/media room, bathroom and a bedroom! FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW DRIVEWAY, NEW PORCH, NEW APPLIANCES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Settindown Dr have any available units?
1715 Settindown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Settindown Dr have?
Some of 1715 Settindown Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Settindown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Settindown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Settindown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Settindown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1715 Settindown Dr offer parking?
No, 1715 Settindown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Settindown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Settindown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Settindown Dr have a pool?
No, 1715 Settindown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Settindown Dr have accessible units?
No, 1715 Settindown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Settindown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Settindown Dr has units with dishwashers.

