1715 Settindown Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace media room

Recently renovated, STUNNING home in sought out subdivision of FoxHall. MUST SEE, 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms, fully finished basement! Spacious kitchen offering Brand NEW appliances, granite countertops, overlooking breakfast room. Large master suite w/ a fireplace and a personal deck. Master bathroom with jacuzzi tub, separate shower. Secondary bedrooms with bathrooms, one with a deck as well! Perfect entertaining space in basement featuring a bar, living room/media room, bathroom and a bedroom! FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW DRIVEWAY, NEW PORCH, NEW APPLIANCES!