All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 1690 Ridgefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
1690 Ridgefield Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:21 PM

1690 Ridgefield Drive

1690 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1690 Ridgefield Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
1690 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 1690 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College