Roswell, GA
/
1690 Ridgefield Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:21 PM
1690 Ridgefield Drive
1690 Ridgefield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1690 Ridgefield Drive, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
1690 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
Is 1690 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 Ridgefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1690 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
