1660 Jardin Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1660 Jardin Court

1660 Jardin Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Jardin Ct, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional End Unit Townhome, Open Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Two Story Foyer, Great Room w/ Fplc w/ Gas Logs, Dining Room, Gormet Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Center Island w/ Breakfast Bar Opens to Deck, Keeping Room w/ Fplc, Breakfast Area, Upstairs Master Suite, Large Master Bath w/ Separate Tub/Shower, Two Secondary Bedrooms, Laundry (Washer & Dryer Included), Lower Level Bedroom/Office w/ Full Bath, 2-Car Garage, Walk to Restaurants Shopping and more!! Close to GA 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Jardin Court have any available units?
1660 Jardin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Jardin Court have?
Some of 1660 Jardin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Jardin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Jardin Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Jardin Court pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Jardin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1660 Jardin Court offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Jardin Court does offer parking.
Does 1660 Jardin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Jardin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Jardin Court have a pool?
No, 1660 Jardin Court does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Jardin Court have accessible units?
No, 1660 Jardin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Jardin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Jardin Court has units with dishwashers.
