1660 Jardin Court

Amenities
Traditional End Unit Townhome, Open Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Two Story Foyer, Great Room w/ Fplc w/ Gas Logs, Dining Room, Gormet Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Center Island w/ Breakfast Bar Opens to Deck, Keeping Room w/ Fplc, Breakfast Area, Upstairs Master Suite, Large Master Bath w/ Separate Tub/Shower, Two Secondary Bedrooms, Laundry (Washer & Dryer Included), Lower Level Bedroom/Office w/ Full Bath, 2-Car Garage, Walk to Restaurants Shopping and more!! Close to GA 400.