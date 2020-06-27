All apartments in Roswell
1615 Northcliff Trce
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

1615 Northcliff Trce

1615 Northcliff Trace · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Northcliff Trace, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful Home in Tennis/Pool/Security Neighborhood on Chattahoochee! Stately 4 Side Brick! Elegant Entrance, High Ceiling, Crown Molding & Hardwds. Spacious Kit w/Island Opens to Eat-In Area w/Cozy Frpl & Magnificent Deck Overlooking Treetop Habitat-Attracts Hummingbirds & Herds of Deer. Paneled Den w/Frpl & Wet Bar. Sunrm Opens to Deck. Dining Room for 12. Mast Retreat w/Sit Rm & 2 Walk-Ins, Frpl & Whirlpl Tub. 3 Addnl Bdrms. Terr Lvl w/Cust Built-In Bookshelves, Great for Media Rm + In-Law Suite. New 50 Yr Roof w/Brnze, Cust, Leafless Gutters. Great Rental Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Northcliff Trce have any available units?
1615 Northcliff Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Northcliff Trce have?
Some of 1615 Northcliff Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Northcliff Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Northcliff Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Northcliff Trce pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Northcliff Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1615 Northcliff Trce offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Northcliff Trce offers parking.
Does 1615 Northcliff Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Northcliff Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Northcliff Trce have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Northcliff Trce has a pool.
Does 1615 Northcliff Trce have accessible units?
No, 1615 Northcliff Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Northcliff Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Northcliff Trce has units with dishwashers.
