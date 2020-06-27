1615 Northcliff Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful Home in Tennis/Pool/Security Neighborhood on Chattahoochee! Stately 4 Side Brick! Elegant Entrance, High Ceiling, Crown Molding & Hardwds. Spacious Kit w/Island Opens to Eat-In Area w/Cozy Frpl & Magnificent Deck Overlooking Treetop Habitat-Attracts Hummingbirds & Herds of Deer. Paneled Den w/Frpl & Wet Bar. Sunrm Opens to Deck. Dining Room for 12. Mast Retreat w/Sit Rm & 2 Walk-Ins, Frpl & Whirlpl Tub. 3 Addnl Bdrms. Terr Lvl w/Cust Built-In Bookshelves, Great for Media Rm + In-Law Suite. New 50 Yr Roof w/Brnze, Cust, Leafless Gutters. Great Rental Home!