1570 Misty River Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Location! Location! Roswell Swim and Tennis Community! - 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath Two story home located on a quiet culdesac in River Terrace. Large family room w/gas fireplace. Formal dining room and separate breakfast/dining area off kitchen. Spacious and open kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and stove/oven. Hardwood floors on main level, Private backyard. Laundry room off kitchen. Office/ Study located off dining room. Large master bedroom w/ master bath and walk-in closet. Double vanity. Two car garage. Swim/Tennis.



