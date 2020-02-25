1530 Roswell Manor Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

ALSO LISTED FOR SALE!!! Beautiful Like New Craftsman home in GATED family-friendly community! Close to GA-400 = shorter commute! TOP RANKED School District! Home offers EXQUISITE details: ALL Wide-Plank HARDWOOD Flooring ~ Coffered Ceilings ~ 6" Baseboards ~ Thick Crown Moulding ~ LIGHT+BRIGHT+OPEN floor plan w/Bdrm on MAIN. Stunning Kitchen features double ovens & breakfast bar! Upstairs LOFT doubles as 2nd flr LIVING ROOM. Over-sized Master Bdrm+Bath is 5-STAR Hotel quality.