ALSO LISTED FOR SALE!!! Beautiful Like New Craftsman home in GATED family-friendly community! Close to GA-400 = shorter commute! TOP RANKED School District! Home offers EXQUISITE details: ALL Wide-Plank HARDWOOD Flooring ~ Coffered Ceilings ~ 6" Baseboards ~ Thick Crown Moulding ~ LIGHT+BRIGHT+OPEN floor plan w/Bdrm on MAIN. Stunning Kitchen features double ovens & breakfast bar! Upstairs LOFT doubles as 2nd flr LIVING ROOM. Over-sized Master Bdrm+Bath is 5-STAR Hotel quality.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
1530 Roswell Manor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Some of 1530 Roswell Manor Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking.
1530 Roswell Manor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.