Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1350 N Hampton Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30009



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2



This duplex is conveniently located off Westside Pkwy just minutes from 400 in well regarded Alpharetta. A long shared porch overlooks the neighborhood. The roomy living room boasts a large stone fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a side exit to the wrap around private deck. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The second bedroom is nice sized and the hall bath has modern amenities. Easy clean tile flooring throughout!!! Downstairs houses two bonus rooms, one finished, one good for storage.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County Finance Department (404-612-6830)

Gas: Georgia Natural Gas

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.