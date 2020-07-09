All apartments in Roswell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1350 N Hampton Rd

1350 N Hampton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1350 N Hampton Rd, Roswell, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
1350 N Hampton Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2

This duplex is conveniently located off Westside Pkwy just minutes from 400 in well regarded Alpharetta. A long shared porch overlooks the neighborhood. The roomy living room boasts a large stone fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a side exit to the wrap around private deck. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The second bedroom is nice sized and the hall bath has modern amenities. Easy clean tile flooring throughout!!! Downstairs houses two bonus rooms, one finished, one good for storage.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County Finance Department (404-612-6830)
Gas: Georgia Natural Gas
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 N Hampton Rd have any available units?
1350 N Hampton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 N Hampton Rd have?
Some of 1350 N Hampton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 N Hampton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1350 N Hampton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 N Hampton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 N Hampton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1350 N Hampton Rd offer parking?
No, 1350 N Hampton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1350 N Hampton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 N Hampton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 N Hampton Rd have a pool?
No, 1350 N Hampton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1350 N Hampton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1350 N Hampton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 N Hampton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 N Hampton Rd has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

