13270 Addison Road

Amenities
Entertainers Dream Home on 3+ Acres! 4-sided brick w/stone accents on cul-de-sac lot! Intelligent flrpln w/high ceils, custom lighting, extensive mldgs, h/w flrs, plantation shttrs, built-in cabinetry & 7 fireplaces thruout. Separate Library, Office, Dining, Living & Family rm. Gourmet Kitchen w/granite, s/s appls, b'fast area & island w/b'fast bar. 2 Powder rm's on main. Master Ste w/sep study, wet bar, huge wlkin closet & luxury BA w/his/her vanities. Terrace w/gym, media, billiards, family rm & salon. 2 Loggias ovrlk prvt outdoor live area w/Infinity pool & Jacuzzi.