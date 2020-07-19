All apartments in Roswell
Roswell, GA
13270 Addison Road
13270 Addison Road

13270 Addison Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13270 Addison Rd, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Entertainers Dream Home on 3+ Acres! 4-sided brick w/stone accents on cul-de-sac lot! Intelligent flrpln w/high ceils, custom lighting, extensive mldgs, h/w flrs, plantation shttrs, built-in cabinetry & 7 fireplaces thruout. Separate Library, Office, Dining, Living & Family rm. Gourmet Kitchen w/granite, s/s appls, b'fast area & island w/b'fast bar. 2 Powder rm's on main. Master Ste w/sep study, wet bar, huge wlkin closet & luxury BA w/his/her vanities. Terrace w/gym, media, billiards, family rm & salon. 2 Loggias ovrlk prvt outdoor live area w/Infinity pool & Jacuzzi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13270 Addison Road have any available units?
13270 Addison Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 13270 Addison Road have?
Some of 13270 Addison Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13270 Addison Road currently offering any rent specials?
13270 Addison Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13270 Addison Road pet-friendly?
No, 13270 Addison Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 13270 Addison Road offer parking?
Yes, 13270 Addison Road offers parking.
Does 13270 Addison Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13270 Addison Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13270 Addison Road have a pool?
Yes, 13270 Addison Road has a pool.
Does 13270 Addison Road have accessible units?
No, 13270 Addison Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13270 Addison Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13270 Addison Road has units with dishwashers.
