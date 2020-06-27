Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
130 Hillside Ln
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
130 Hillside Ln
130 Hillside Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Roswell
Martin's Landing
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
130 Hillside Lane, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
130 Hillside Ln. - Property Id: 140176
Totally renovatedRobert's
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140176p
Property Id 140176
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5046539)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 Hillside Ln have any available units?
130 Hillside Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 130 Hillside Ln have?
Some of 130 Hillside Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 130 Hillside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
130 Hillside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Hillside Ln pet-friendly?
No, 130 Hillside Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 130 Hillside Ln offer parking?
No, 130 Hillside Ln does not offer parking.
Does 130 Hillside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Hillside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Hillside Ln have a pool?
No, 130 Hillside Ln does not have a pool.
Does 130 Hillside Ln have accessible units?
No, 130 Hillside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Hillside Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Hillside Ln has units with dishwashers.
