Roswell, GA
125 Raphael Court
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:24 AM

125 Raphael Court

125 Raphael Court · No Longer Available
Location

125 Raphael Court, Roswell, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Raphael Court have any available units?
125 Raphael Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 125 Raphael Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Raphael Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Raphael Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Raphael Court is pet friendly.
Does 125 Raphael Court offer parking?
No, 125 Raphael Court does not offer parking.
Does 125 Raphael Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Raphael Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Raphael Court have a pool?
No, 125 Raphael Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 Raphael Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Raphael Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Raphael Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Raphael Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Raphael Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Raphael Court does not have units with air conditioning.

