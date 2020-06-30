All apartments in Roswell
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

125 Harness Trail

125 Harness Trail · No Longer Available
Location

125 Harness Trail, Roswell, GA 30076
Saddle Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Roswell Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! For rent 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath Ranch Roswell Home located in the Saddle Creek Subdivision. A spacious and charming Chatham built brick ranch. Rocking chair front porch with master on the main. Jack 'n Jill bedrooms and over sized master suite. Light filled kitchen features granite counters, under-mount sink, double ovens, refrigerator ,gas range and dishwasher. Kitchen is open to a fireside family room with vaulted ceilings. Large laundry room (hookups only). Lots of storage in the garage. Large sun-room and huge level front and back yard. Separate dining room. Great opportunity to be in Saddle Creek! Community swim, tennis, clubhouse and playground (available at additional expense).

Schools:
Hembre Springs Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle, Milton HS
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Roswell home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE1862617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Harness Trail have any available units?
125 Harness Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Harness Trail have?
Some of 125 Harness Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Harness Trail currently offering any rent specials?
125 Harness Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Harness Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Harness Trail is pet friendly.
Does 125 Harness Trail offer parking?
Yes, 125 Harness Trail offers parking.
Does 125 Harness Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Harness Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Harness Trail have a pool?
Yes, 125 Harness Trail has a pool.
Does 125 Harness Trail have accessible units?
No, 125 Harness Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Harness Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Harness Trail has units with dishwashers.

