125 Harness Trail

Roswell Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! For rent 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath Ranch Roswell Home located in the Saddle Creek Subdivision. A spacious and charming Chatham built brick ranch. Rocking chair front porch with master on the main. Jack 'n Jill bedrooms and over sized master suite. Light filled kitchen features granite counters, under-mount sink, double ovens, refrigerator ,gas range and dishwasher. Kitchen is open to a fireside family room with vaulted ceilings. Large laundry room (hookups only). Lots of storage in the garage. Large sun-room and huge level front and back yard. Separate dining room. Great opportunity to be in Saddle Creek! Community swim, tennis, clubhouse and playground (available at additional expense).



Hembre Springs Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle, Milton HS

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply



