Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:28 AM

11685 Northgate Trail

11685 Northgate Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11685 Northgate Trail, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Free Rent 2nd month!!!... Sign lease on or before Oct 1st, 2019 and the 2nd-month rental fee waived!!! Charming 4-sided brick home in Northgate. The home features open floor plan, separate living/dining rooms, family room with fireplace, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the main level and fresh paint. You’ll love the 2-car garage, Large deck overlooking a private backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Applications process 72 hours. Applicants have the option to sign a 2-year lease at a reduced rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11685 Northgate Trail have any available units?
11685 Northgate Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 11685 Northgate Trail have?
Some of 11685 Northgate Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11685 Northgate Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11685 Northgate Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11685 Northgate Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11685 Northgate Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 11685 Northgate Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11685 Northgate Trail offers parking.
Does 11685 Northgate Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11685 Northgate Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11685 Northgate Trail have a pool?
No, 11685 Northgate Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11685 Northgate Trail have accessible units?
No, 11685 Northgate Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11685 Northgate Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11685 Northgate Trail has units with dishwashers.
