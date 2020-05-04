1075 Worthington Hills Drive

Amenities

Great location in Roswell. Off Warsaw, between Holcomb Bridge and Old Roswell Road. Carpet one year old. Homes features Family room with fireplace (wood burning), Living room, Dining room on main level. Open kitchen has Stainless appliances (6 burner commercial stove), view of family room and door leading to deck. 4 Bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. Full, clean unfinished basement with plenty of storage space, opens to fenced back yard. Front and back yards are fenced. Homes is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, 400, Canton Street in Roswell.