Roswell, GA
1075 Worthington Hills Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:22 AM

1075 Worthington Hills Drive

1075 Worthington Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Worthington Hills Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in Roswell. Off Warsaw, between Holcomb Bridge and Old Roswell Road. Carpet one year old. Homes features Family room with fireplace (wood burning), Living room, Dining room on main level. Open kitchen has Stainless appliances (6 burner commercial stove), view of family room and door leading to deck. 4 Bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. Full, clean unfinished basement with plenty of storage space, opens to fenced back yard. Front and back yards are fenced. Homes is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, 400, Canton Street in Roswell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Worthington Hills Drive have any available units?
1075 Worthington Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1075 Worthington Hills Drive have?
Some of 1075 Worthington Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Worthington Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Worthington Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Worthington Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Worthington Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1075 Worthington Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1075 Worthington Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1075 Worthington Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Worthington Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Worthington Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1075 Worthington Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Worthington Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1075 Worthington Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Worthington Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 Worthington Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
