1065 Northpoint Trace
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:03 AM

1065 Northpoint Trace

1065 Northpointe Trace · No Longer Available
Location

1065 Northpointe Trace, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Family Home in Quiet Community; Great Location; Superb School District; Move-in Ready; Granite & Stainless; Tile & Hardwoods; Smart Home Technology; Nest Thermostat; New HVAC; H2O Heater; LG Appliances includes Washer & Dryer; Finished Terrace Level w/ Great Room & Fireplace, In-law Suite or Teen Suite & Full Bath; Beautiful Peaceful Waterfall & Koi Pond Off Back Deck; This is a Must See! Requirements: 1 Month Security Deposit, Credit Score 650+, Household Income 3X Rent, Last 2-4 Month Paycheck Stubs, Copy of Driver's License, $40 Application Fee Per Adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Northpoint Trace have any available units?
1065 Northpoint Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Northpoint Trace have?
Some of 1065 Northpoint Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Northpoint Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Northpoint Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Northpoint Trace pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Northpoint Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1065 Northpoint Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1065 Northpoint Trace offers parking.
Does 1065 Northpoint Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1065 Northpoint Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Northpoint Trace have a pool?
No, 1065 Northpoint Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Northpoint Trace have accessible units?
No, 1065 Northpoint Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Northpoint Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 Northpoint Trace has units with dishwashers.
