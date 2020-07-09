1054 Township Square

Amenities

Brick-front townhouse w/amazing space & light. Recently updated - paint, carpet, plantation shutters, custom wine bar and more. Open concept main lvl features hardwoods throughout w/spacious gourmet kitchen, dining rm & family rm w/fireplace & built ins. Top lvl features 3 bedrooms incl master with large walk-in closet, large sep shower & tub; add'l bath & laundry closet conveniently located in hall. Lower lvl features add'l bedrm/office w/full bath. Gated community. Rear deck & natural area gives priv't bkyard setting. Great location! $295 Admin Fee due at move-in. Small dog or cat may be OK.