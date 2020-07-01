All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 105 Laurel Mill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
105 Laurel Mill Court
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:25 PM

105 Laurel Mill Court

105 Laurel Mill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 Laurel Mill Court, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,296 sq ft home in Roswell! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Laurel Mill Court have any available units?
105 Laurel Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Laurel Mill Court have?
Some of 105 Laurel Mill Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Laurel Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Laurel Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Laurel Mill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Laurel Mill Court is pet friendly.
Does 105 Laurel Mill Court offer parking?
No, 105 Laurel Mill Court does not offer parking.
Does 105 Laurel Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Laurel Mill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Laurel Mill Court have a pool?
No, 105 Laurel Mill Court does not have a pool.
Does 105 Laurel Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Laurel Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Laurel Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Laurel Mill Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College