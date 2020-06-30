All apartments in Roswell
105 Inverness Approach
105 Inverness Approach

105 Inverness Approach · No Longer Available
Location

105 Inverness Approach, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Immaculate 3 side brick home in Inverness Swim/Tennis neighborhood. Freshly painted interior. New carpet upstairs. Wonderful floorplan with bedroom/office on main level. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Open family room with fireplace and built-ins. Formal dining room. Light filled sunroom. Upper level features master suite and 2 additional bedrooms with connecting bath. Great storage in basement. Fantastic neighborhood and location close to Roswell Riverwalk, Historic Square & Shops of Canton Street. Award winning schools. EZ access to GA 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

