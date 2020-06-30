105 Inverness Approach

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Immaculate 3 side brick home in Inverness Swim/Tennis neighborhood. Freshly painted interior. New carpet upstairs. Wonderful floorplan with bedroom/office on main level. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Open family room with fireplace and built-ins. Formal dining room. Light filled sunroom. Upper level features master suite and 2 additional bedrooms with connecting bath. Great storage in basement. Fantastic neighborhood and location close to Roswell Riverwalk, Historic Square & Shops of Canton Street. Award winning schools. EZ access to GA 400.