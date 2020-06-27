All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 1034 Merrivale Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
1034 Merrivale Chase
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

1034 Merrivale Chase

1034 Merrivale Chase · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1034 Merrivale Chase, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Beautiful Monte Hewett Earthcraft home with easy access to 400, Chattahoochee Riverside Park, Greenway, Historic Roswell, and tons of restaurants/shopping. Open concept floor plan features huge kitchen with Stainless & Granite, Butler's Pantry, Mud Room, Office area, and large Breakfast Room. Guest suite on main, large, separate Dining Room, and lovely Covered Porch overlooking professionally designed back-yard Retreat with Fire Pit and extensive light-scape. Master retreat plus 3 en-suite bedrooms upstairs. All in a gated Pool community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Merrivale Chase have any available units?
1034 Merrivale Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Merrivale Chase have?
Some of 1034 Merrivale Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Merrivale Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Merrivale Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Merrivale Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Merrivale Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1034 Merrivale Chase offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Merrivale Chase offers parking.
Does 1034 Merrivale Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Merrivale Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Merrivale Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1034 Merrivale Chase has a pool.
Does 1034 Merrivale Chase have accessible units?
No, 1034 Merrivale Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Merrivale Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 Merrivale Chase has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College