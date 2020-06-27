1034 Merrivale Chase

Amenities

Beautiful Monte Hewett Earthcraft home with easy access to 400, Chattahoochee Riverside Park, Greenway, Historic Roswell, and tons of restaurants/shopping. Open concept floor plan features huge kitchen with Stainless & Granite, Butler's Pantry, Mud Room, Office area, and large Breakfast Room. Guest suite on main, large, separate Dining Room, and lovely Covered Porch overlooking professionally designed back-yard Retreat with Fire Pit and extensive light-scape. Master retreat plus 3 en-suite bedrooms upstairs. All in a gated Pool community.