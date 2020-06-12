All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 1025 Jones Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
1025 Jones Road
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

1025 Jones Road

1025 Jones Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1025 Jones Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Brick & Stacked Stone New Construction on the perfect 2 acre lot! Master on Main + second Master Suite upstairs! Elevator Shaft. 5 Bedrms + 5 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath. Screened Porch. Side entry FOUR Car Garage! Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Jenn Air Appliances, opens to Keeping Rm w/fireside seating. Separate Study, Dining Room. Huge Bedroom Suite on main level. 2nd Master BR Suite up + 3 large secondary BR Suites. 2 Laundry Rooms. Ample Closet Storage. Screened Porch w/fireplace. Near Roswell’s best shopping & easy highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Jones Road have any available units?
1025 Jones Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Jones Road have?
Some of 1025 Jones Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Jones Road currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Jones Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Jones Road pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Jones Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1025 Jones Road offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Jones Road offers parking.
Does 1025 Jones Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Jones Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Jones Road have a pool?
No, 1025 Jones Road does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Jones Road have accessible units?
No, 1025 Jones Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Jones Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Jones Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College