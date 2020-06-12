1025 Jones Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Brick & Stacked Stone New Construction on the perfect 2 acre lot! Master on Main + second Master Suite upstairs! Elevator Shaft. 5 Bedrms + 5 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath. Screened Porch. Side entry FOUR Car Garage! Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Jenn Air Appliances, opens to Keeping Rm w/fireside seating. Separate Study, Dining Room. Huge Bedroom Suite on main level. 2nd Master BR Suite up + 3 large secondary BR Suites. 2 Laundry Rooms. Ample Closet Storage. Screened Porch w/fireplace. Near Roswell’s best shopping & easy highway access.