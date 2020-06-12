1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brookfield Country Club - Beautiful Brookfield Country Club and golf club community check with County club for membership options as they do not come with property.



Approx 7800 square feet.



This home has it all.The foyer is breathtaking!!! Marble floors and winding staircase. Fantastic kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors,stained cabinets,stone back splash, island, tons of counter space,brand new granite counter tops and a breakfast room views your private wooded back yard and view of a sparkling swimming pool. The dining room features beautiful hardwood floors, elegant chair rail and judges molding and palladium windows. This oversized family room offers canned lighting, fireplace, double french doors, double columns, family room.



The massive master suite is located on the main level and offers double french doors. screened in porch, gambrel ceiling, office, and bold his and her's separate baths. Her bathroom features marble Jacuzzi tub and marble flooring, and dressing area. His bathroom offers new tiled double shower, new paint, granite counter tops, new lighting fixtures and a massive walk in closet.

Adjacent the family room is your private study, beautiful hardwoods, full judges paneling walls, build in bookcases, and bar grace this room.



Laundry room conveniently located on the main floor boast new flooring and paint.



Wait there's more!! The upper level features three spacious bedrooms. One is suite size and has it own private bath.



Not done yet still more!! The basement is finished with a second family room that has a fireplace. Full bath. There is also several other rooms that could be used as office space or bedrooms. Plus multiply unfinished storage area.



The pool care and yard will be included so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the view of the wonderful back yard.



You just have to see this home to believe it.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Schools: Elementary: Mountain Park

Middle: Crabapple

High: Roswell



No Section 8, No inside smoking, Pets on case basis.



(RLNE3920585)