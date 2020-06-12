All apartments in Roswell
1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020

1020 Finnsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Finnsbury Drive, Roswell, GA 30075
Brookfield West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Brookfield Country Club - Beautiful Brookfield Country Club and golf club community check with County club for membership options as they do not come with property.

Approx 7800 square feet.

This home has it all.The foyer is breathtaking!!! Marble floors and winding staircase. Fantastic kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors,stained cabinets,stone back splash, island, tons of counter space,brand new granite counter tops and a breakfast room views your private wooded back yard and view of a sparkling swimming pool. The dining room features beautiful hardwood floors, elegant chair rail and judges molding and palladium windows. This oversized family room offers canned lighting, fireplace, double french doors, double columns, family room.

The massive master suite is located on the main level and offers double french doors. screened in porch, gambrel ceiling, office, and bold his and her's separate baths. Her bathroom features marble Jacuzzi tub and marble flooring, and dressing area. His bathroom offers new tiled double shower, new paint, granite counter tops, new lighting fixtures and a massive walk in closet.
Adjacent the family room is your private study, beautiful hardwoods, full judges paneling walls, build in bookcases, and bar grace this room.

Laundry room conveniently located on the main floor boast new flooring and paint.

Wait there's more!! The upper level features three spacious bedrooms. One is suite size and has it own private bath.

Not done yet still more!! The basement is finished with a second family room that has a fireplace. Full bath. There is also several other rooms that could be used as office space or bedrooms. Plus multiply unfinished storage area.

The pool care and yard will be included so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the view of the wonderful back yard.

You just have to see this home to believe it.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

Schools: Elementary: Mountain Park
Middle: Crabapple
High: Roswell

No Section 8, No inside smoking, Pets on case basis.

(RLNE3920585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 have any available units?
1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 have?
Some of 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 offer parking?
No, 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 has a pool.
Does 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 have accessible units?
No, 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Finnsbury Drive # F1020 does not have units with dishwashers.
