All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 1016 Kathleen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Roswell, GA
1016 Kathleen Ct
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1016 Kathleen Ct
1016 Kathleen Court
No Longer Available
Location
1016 Kathleen Court, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private room and bath with walk in closet near roswell historic district off street parking available. Quite neighborhood private road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 Kathleen Ct have any available units?
1016 Kathleen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1016 Kathleen Ct have?
Some of 1016 Kathleen Ct's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1016 Kathleen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Kathleen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Kathleen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Kathleen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Kathleen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Kathleen Ct offers parking.
Does 1016 Kathleen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Kathleen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Kathleen Ct have a pool?
No, 1016 Kathleen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Kathleen Ct have accessible units?
No, 1016 Kathleen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Kathleen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Kathleen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
