furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Rossville, GA
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
215 West Peachtree Street
215 W Peachtree St, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This duplex feels like a home, with a front and side yard, along with a concrete parking pad large enough for 4 vehicles. 3 bedrooms, a large full bathroom, a large laundry room and the open kitchen - living room floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
1 of 21
Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
Clemons Lofts
730 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1250 sqft
Simplify your life and stay a while at BODE Lofts.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
1416 Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2596 sqft
Fully furnished home and apartment for lease in the Historic Southside area of Chattanooga! The main house is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house that sleeps up to 9 people.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street
1700 Foust Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3500 sqft
Up for rent is a 3500 Square foot flex space, with 1500 square feet of modern updated office space, with 12 ft high walls and exposed brick. There are currently 3 closed-door offices and a large receptionist office area.
Results within 10 miles of Rossville
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Friends of Mountain Creek
14 Units Available
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$943
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1830 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
480 River St
480 River Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
678 sqft
Welcome to Riviera Villas! This one bedroom condo is located in the desirable North Shore area, walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and all that downtown has to offer! You will enjoy the convenience of beautiful Coolidge Park in
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Friends of Mountain Creek
1 Unit Available
3985 N Quail Ln
3985 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
Updated and fully furnished condo close to downtown and within minutes to Hwy 27.. This unit is perfect for someone relocating to the area or for someone that has just sold their home or perhaps building a home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview - Stuart Heights
1 Unit Available
748 Curve St
748 Curve Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
810 sqft
Northshore, electric included, just updated - Property Id: 299084 "ELECTRIC included" Duplex,North shore area, near downtown walking or biking ,Newly updated through out kitchen, bath, paint, hardwood floors off street parking Stack washer and
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
702 Tremont St
702 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
updated 3 bedroom in Normal Park zone - Property Id: 295493 This is a recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house within walking distance of Coolidge park and shops.
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
315 Tremont St
315 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
$350 OFF 1st Month's Rent, May Move in!! Fully Furnished 3 BR/2 BA home in the heart of popular North Chattanooga! - $350 OFF the 1st Month's Rent with a May Move in! This open and spacious 3 BR/2BA bungalow is fully furnished with brand new