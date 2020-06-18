Rent Calculator
All apartments in Rome
Find more places like 7 Mitchell Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rome, GA
/
7 Mitchell Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Mitchell Circle
7 Mitchell Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rome
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7 Mitchell Circle, Rome, GA 30161
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7 Mitchell Circle - North Rome: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house. Cook top, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, central HVAC, uses gas, hardwood floors, pet possible
(RLNE4841534)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Mitchell Circle have any available units?
7 Mitchell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rome, GA
.
What amenities does 7 Mitchell Circle have?
Some of 7 Mitchell Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7 Mitchell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Mitchell Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Mitchell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Mitchell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7 Mitchell Circle offer parking?
No, 7 Mitchell Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7 Mitchell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Mitchell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Mitchell Circle have a pool?
No, 7 Mitchell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7 Mitchell Circle have accessible units?
No, 7 Mitchell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Mitchell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Mitchell Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Mitchell Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Mitchell Circle has units with air conditioning.
